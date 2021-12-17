Insider Selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $70.56. 237,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,623. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.42. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.14.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 26,374 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

