Thomas Schiller Sells 200,000 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $2,370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,923,307.82.

Shares of INDI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 2,083,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,529. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.24.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

