Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUPBY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.07. 147,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.