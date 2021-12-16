imbrex Trading Up 9.4% This Week (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, imbrex has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One imbrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About imbrex

REX is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

