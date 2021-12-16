Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.22. 371,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worthington Industries stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

