Deutsche eMark (DEM) Hits Market Cap of $52,233.61

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 54.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $52,233.61 and approximately $30.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

