Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

ELS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.00. 712,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,627,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

