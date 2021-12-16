FairGame (FAIR) Reaches Market Cap of $14.48 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001542 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 140% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00056476 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.72 or 0.00544253 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FAIRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.