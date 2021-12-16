Short Interest in MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Declines By 58.9%

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MSLP stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,815. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.35. MusclePharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.