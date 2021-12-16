BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Down 60.7% in November

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the November 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,569. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,917,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 584,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after buying an additional 86,764 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 499,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.