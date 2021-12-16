Rune 1-Day Volume Hits $1,116.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $238.46 or 0.00499711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market cap of $2.18 million and $1,116.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.34 or 0.08242579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.11 or 0.99971466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 9,156 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUNEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.