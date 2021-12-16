Node Runners (NDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,070.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for $41.75 or 0.00087482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $2,070.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00205239 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.