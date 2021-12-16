Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $7,956.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00392092 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

