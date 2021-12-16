Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Down 55.9% in November

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

SRLP traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 75,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,022. The company has a market cap of $354.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Sprague Resources has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $665.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. Equities analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -42.54%.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long bought 9,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Long bought 5,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

