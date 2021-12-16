MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 1,118,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 459,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 43,453 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFM traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 113,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,872. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

