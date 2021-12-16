Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the November 15th total of 388,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IMBBY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 131,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

