Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Corsair Gaming reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of CRSR stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 1,886,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,593. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

