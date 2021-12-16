TRON (TRX) Price Down 6.2% This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and approximately $1.48 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003042 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004871 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,875,789,904 coins and its circulating supply is 101,875,792,339 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

