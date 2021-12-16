Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $953,927.85 and approximately $3,128.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00182028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

