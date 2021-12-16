Hegic Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $53.39 million and $1.92 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00206137 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 672,647,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

