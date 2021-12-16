Adshares (ADS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.56 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00005535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $55.52 million and $2.56 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00135299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,076 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

