Tapmydata Price Tops $0.0969 on Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $4,851.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.80 or 0.00275402 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003066 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015593 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,900,544 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.