Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will post $56.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.28 million to $58.40 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $1.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,982.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $229.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.95 million to $241.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $418.63 million, with estimates ranging from $392.35 million to $468.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,866 and have sold 19,087 shares valued at $428,638. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 205,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 532,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.79.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

