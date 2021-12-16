$85.04 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce $85.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.20 million and the lowest is $84.90 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $330.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $330.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $371.00 million, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $383.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Shares of TRHC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 823,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,222. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $745,096.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,096 shares of company stock worth $6,785,644. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.