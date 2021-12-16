Analysts Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.33 Million

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce sales of $61.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.80 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $239.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $241.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $254.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FMBH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.20. 41,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $763.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

