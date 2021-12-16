Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the November 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 40.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $311,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,758. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

