Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the November 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NEW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 673,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,979. Puxin has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $28.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 352,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Puxin by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Puxin by 374.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Puxin by 644.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Puxin in the second quarter worth $26,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

