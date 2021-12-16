Ziff Davis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,474 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,243% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

ZD stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 443,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average of $129.30. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

