BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $258.46 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00136156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009092 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005306 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002553 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

