Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.25 Million

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $76.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.40 million and the lowest is $75.10 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $73.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $304.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $305.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $289.15 million, with estimates ranging from $288.50 million to $289.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

BY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 179,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,847. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

