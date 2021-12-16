Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $79.92. 1,064,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,341. Athene has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

