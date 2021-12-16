Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) to post sales of $134.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $249.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $578.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $589.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $672.50 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.98. The stock had a trading volume of 631,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,396. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc engages in providing ?life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

