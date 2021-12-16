Short Interest in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Expands By 100.0%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Intellinetics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Intellinetics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 33.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Intellinetics will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

