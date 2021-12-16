Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the November 15th total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LCLP stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 15,942,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,079,430. Life Clips has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc engages in the development, finance, production, and distribution of motion pictures and related entertainment products. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

