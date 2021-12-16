Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the November 15th total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LCLP stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 15,942,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,079,430. Life Clips has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Life Clips Company Profile
