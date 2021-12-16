NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NLBS remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,518. NutraLife BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -1.24.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

