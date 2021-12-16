TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce sales of $160.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.89 million. TowneBank reported sales of $171.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $680.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $678.27 million to $682.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $643.43 million, with estimates ranging from $642.69 million to $644.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,871. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.