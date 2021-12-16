Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Reaches $0.0522 on Top Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $364,627.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206331 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.