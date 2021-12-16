Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.30 Million

Equities analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to announce $174.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. AnaptysBio posted sales of $60.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $166.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $331.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.52 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $92.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

Several analysts have commented on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

ANAB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 352,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,917. The firm has a market cap of $971.31 million, a PE ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 3,944.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.