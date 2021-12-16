ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $26,543.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.95 or 0.99397366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.69 or 0.00968587 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

