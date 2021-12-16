$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.37. 8,942,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

