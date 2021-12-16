DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Cap of $19.23 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and $491,416.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $18.53 or 0.00038628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.52 or 0.08253121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00078608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.36 or 0.99850529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

