Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Insider Lisa Chi Buys 3,000 Shares

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARHS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 246,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,662. Arhaus Inc has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARHS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

