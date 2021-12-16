Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $65,025.09 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,025.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

NYSE:SUP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.26. 119,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,572. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 4.53. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.69 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

