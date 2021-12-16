$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report $9.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $9.74 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $40.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $105,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

