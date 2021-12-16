Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $59,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. 210,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

