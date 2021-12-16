Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after buying an additional 1,837,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 359,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,311,000 after buying an additional 190,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,195,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. 443,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $484.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

