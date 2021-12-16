Xend Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $716,133.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $716,133.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.50 or 0.08261833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.12 or 0.99991709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

