Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LSRCY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 31,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,542. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16. Lasertec has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.