Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the November 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,186,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Bam Bam Resources stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11. Bam Bam Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile
