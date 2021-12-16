Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Director James Leslie Sells 6,780 Shares

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Director James Leslie sold 6,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $237,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:STRS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.15. 14,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10. Stratus Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $281.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.88.
Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet cut Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
Stratus Properties Company Profile
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel; Entertainment; Real Estate Operations; and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studio and venue for live music, concert, and private events.
